Celebs Add Glimmer to the Emmys Red Carpet With Sparkly Silver

View Slideshow L-R: Sarah Paulson, Anna Chlumsky and Tracee Ellis Ross. Rex Shutterstock

The red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards was shining — not just from all of the stars on it, but also from what they wore. Silver proved to be a major trend of the evening, with celebs incorporating more and more sparkle into their looks in creative ways.

Laverne Cox wore a stunning gunmetal silver Naeem Khan gown to the awards. The “Orange Is The New Black” actress teamed the gown with a pair of custom-made gunmetal heels by Ruthie Davis.

Laverne Cox at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Stunning @lavernecox in @naeemkhannyc gown & CUSTOM RUTHIE DAVIS FOR LAVERNE COX heels! #transisbeautiful #emmys 🙌🏼👑✨styled by @christinajpacelli A post shared by RUTHIE DAVIS (@ruthie_davis) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for her work on “Black-ish,” Tracee Ellis Ross wore a couture Chanel gown made for the spotlight. The dress was covered in silver sparkly sequins from neck to knees. The bottom of the statement-making piece was done in white feathers. Her pointed-toe Roger Vivier pumps matched the dress perfectly.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

“American Horror Story” star Sarah Paulson went all-out with the silver look. With a cut-out back and emphasized shoulders, her shimmering and sequined Carolina Herrera gown definitely grabbed attention. Paulson finished her look in metallic silver pumps and sparkly hanging earrings, truly creating a head-to-toe silver look.

Sarah Paulson at the Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

As creative director of C. Wonder clothing and shoes, Brad Goreski is well-informed on key trends. The star’s D Squared2 tux featured a classically-shaped jacket in luxe silver, which he wore over Christian Louboutin patent loafers.

Brad Goreski at the 69th Emmy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

