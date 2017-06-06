Shop the Shoes Pippa Middleton Has Been Wearing on Her Honeymoon

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews enjoy their honeymoon in Australia. REX Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton and new husband James Matthews have been jetting around Australia after spending time in the French Polynesian islands since their wedding on May 20. While the 330-year-old newlywed has been away for over two weeks now, she only seems to have brought several pairs of shoes with her for the honeymoon.

A seemingly practical packer, the younger sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, has been spotted sporting two different pairs of flat sandals, in addition to exercise sneakers and one pair of wedge sandals.

After spending three days at luxury wild bush resort Bamurru Plains in Kakadu National Park, the duo was spotted on June 4 boarding a small charter plane headed to Perth, Australia. Middleton donned a knee-length patterned dress, sunglasses and leather studded sandals from French Sole for the flight.

French Sole by Jane Winkworth Glastonbury Gladiator sandal, $113; frenchsole.com

On another occasion, for a late-night dinner in Sydney on May 31 at renowned seafood eatery Flying Fish, Middleton opted for a Kate Spade dress and suede black strappy flat sandals from L.K. Bennett.

L.K. Bennett Kit Suede Sandals, $90; lkbennett.com

On June 1, the happy couple were caught getting some exercise. For a run, the author and columnist went for Hoka One One Challenger ATR 3 sneakers.

Hoka One One Challenger ATR 3 sneakers, $130; zappos.com

Lastly, Middleton has been spotted wearing Castañer wedge sandals on numerous occasions throughout the trip. While the style is unfortunately sold out in Pippa’s black, they are available in an on-trend rose colorway, perfect for summer.

Castañer Urban Canvas Wedge Espadrilles, $175; shopbop.com

