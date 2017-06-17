Shop Kylie Jenner’s Marked-Down Olgana Paris Sandals

Kylie Jenner spotted at Nice Guy in Los Angeles with friends on June 16. Splash

Last night, Kylie Jenner hit the town with a group of girlfriends for dinner at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. The 19-year-old rocked a Juan Carlos Obando asymmetric metallic stretch silk-blend maxi dress for the occasion, paired with open-toe fur strap sandals from Olgana Paris for the girls’ night out.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star — who was joined by pals Jordyn Woods and Pia Mia — accessorized with gold jewelry, including an ankle bracelet.

Olgana Paris’ L’Amazone sandal has been popular with celebs like Bella Hadid and Chrissy Teigen in recent months. And around this time last year, Kim Kardashian was spotted out and about wearing the exact style and colorway as Kylie.

Kylie Jenner rocks Olgana Paris sandals at Nice Guy in Los Angeles on June 16. Splash

Check out the link below, to shop the shoe style, which has been marked down from $895 to $447 at Bergdorf Goodman.

Olgana Paris L’Amazone Mink Fur Sandal, $447; bergdorfgoodman.com

