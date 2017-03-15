Shop Emma Watson’s Shoe Style

View Slideshow Emma Watson on the red carpet at the "Beauty and the Beast" premiere in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Since the beginning of her career, Emma Watson has seldom made a bad style choice. The “Beauty and the Beast” star has a killer fashion sense, but she also cares about promoting sustainability in fashion by showcasing eco-friendly brands and designers.

Lately, the actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador has been seen sporting footwear from vegan, sustainable brands like Good Guys and Susi Studio. When Watson is going for a more casual look, chances are you’ll catch her rocking these lace up vegan leather boots from Good Guys.

Norider Black Vegan Leather boots, $202.42; goodguys.bigcartel.com

Another pair of shoes that Watson has been seen donning are these Susi Studio “Hey Simone” suede sandals with block heels. She wore them at The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit as well as for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Susi Studio Hey Simone heels, $129.50; susistudio.com

Watson can also be seen sporting mainstream brands like Dr. Martens and Vans.

Women’s 1460 Smooth Boot, $135; drmartens.com

To shop more of Emma’s shoe style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Emma Watson Rocks Burberry Pumps at ‘Beauty and the Beast’ L.A. Premiere

Emma Watson Is All About Eco-Friendly Fashion on Her ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Press Tour

Emma Watson’s Celebrity Shoe Style