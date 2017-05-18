Where to Shop Emily Ratajkowski’s Cannes Film Festival Shoes

Emily Ratajkowski's at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony on May 17. REX Shutterstock

Wednesday marked the opening ceremony of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in the south of France.

In addition to A-list movie stars, supermodels like Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in glamorous attire for the star-studded “Ismael’s Ghosts” premiere on the French Riviera.

Channeling the iconic Sophia Loren in the beauty department and wearing Bulgari jewels around her neck, Ratajkowski wore a stunning satin number by Twinset by Simona Barbieri on the red carpet.

Emily Ratajkowski at the “Ismael’s Ghosts” premiere in Cannes. REX Shutterstock

With a racy thigh-high slit, the 25-year-old model certainly stood out, donning Giuseppe Zanotti’s Darcie laminated rose gold leather sandals to complete the look.

To shop Emily’s sandals, click on the link below.

Giuseppe Zanotti Darcie Sandal, $795; giuseppezanottidesign.com

