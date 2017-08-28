Heidi Klum Leads the Pack of Sheer Style Statements at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Stars are stepping out in statement-making sheer ensembles at the 2017 MTV VMAs.
Hailey Baldwin, Demi Lovato and supermodels Alessandra Ambrosio and Heidi Klum are all rocking sultry risqué looks on the red carpet for the iconic awards show.
The 20-year-old daughter of Stephen Baldwin donned a plunging embellished jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad for the evening, paired with oversized hoops and metallic silver sandals.
Legendary model Heidi Klum, 44, went for a revealing gold lace-embellished Dundas gown and silver metallic three-strap Giuseppe Zanotti sandals for the occasion.
Meanwhile, Alessandra Ambrosio, 36, stood out in a subtly see-through collared mini dress and thigh-high peep toe boots.
Demi Lovato opted for an eye-catching look — sporting a sheer lace-embellished blouse with tapered harem pants and embroidered black Casadei pumps.
Click through the gallery for more celebrity sheer outfit styles at the 2017 MTV VMAs.
