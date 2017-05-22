Sheer Is Trending at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

View Slideshow Celebrities wear sheer outfits on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Olivia Munn, Rita Ora, Hailee Steinfeld and more celebs are rocking the sheer trend at the Billboard Music Awards tonight.

Adidas collaborator Rita Ora donned a revealing see-through skirt with a black thong inspired by Billboard’s Icon Award recipient, Cher. The 26-year-old singer paired the skirt with a white embellished top with exaggerated shoulders. Black strappy sandals pulled the look together.

Rita Ora at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards REX Shutterstock

Sensia also opted for the sheer trend this evening, wearing a yellow geometrical sheer bodysuit with black patent leather studded platform lace-up boots.

Sensia at the Billboard Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

“Van Helsing” actress Kate Beckinsale, who is a presenter at this evening’s award show, went for a gorgeous sheer gown embellished with fireworks and a plunging neckline. A hint of her platform heels were revealed through the skirt’s fabric.

Kate Beckinsale at the Billboard Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

Also sporting sheer on the red carpet was “Austin & Ali” actress Laura Marano, who paired a see-through top with a multicolored sequined skirt and buckle-embellished pumps.

Laura Marano wearing a cheer top with a sequined skirt and black pumps. REX Shutterstock

