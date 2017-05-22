Sheer Is Trending at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Olivia Munn, Rita Ora, Hailee Steinfeld and more celebs are rocking the sheer trend at the Billboard Music Awards tonight.
Adidas collaborator Rita Ora donned a revealing see-through skirt with a black thong inspired by Billboard’s Icon Award recipient, Cher. The 26-year-old singer paired the skirt with a white embellished top with exaggerated shoulders. Black strappy sandals pulled the look together.
Sensia also opted for the sheer trend this evening, wearing a yellow geometrical sheer bodysuit with black patent leather studded platform lace-up boots.
“Van Helsing” actress Kate Beckinsale, who is a presenter at this evening’s award show, went for a gorgeous sheer gown embellished with fireworks and a plunging neckline. A hint of her platform heels were revealed through the skirt’s fabric.
Also sporting sheer on the red carpet was “Austin & Ali” actress Laura Marano, who paired a see-through top with a multicolored sequined skirt and buckle-embellished pumps.
