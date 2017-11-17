Victoria’s Secret Models Do Grueling Workouts and Get Pampered in Shanghai Before Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show models. Courtesy of brand

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will soon take place on Monday, but after months of preparation, the models walking in the show have officially arrived in Shanghai for the pre-recorded program.

Bella Hadid, Romee Strijd and Martha Hunt, among other beauties, are taking to social media to share their final preparation experiences with fans before the show airs on Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Prior to touching down, models shared snaps from their journeys, anticipating the excitement to come in the next few days.

Touchdown Shanghai 🤩 #VsFashionShow A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:41am PST

The catwalk queens packed their must-haves in pink luggage by Herschel and shared the snaps with fans. Upon checking into their hotel rooms, models found some sweet surprises left for them by the Victoria’s Secret team, including a panda stuffed animal, flowers and cookies.

Treats left for Victoria’s Secret models in their hotel rooms. Courtesy of Instagram

Though the knockouts started off their trips with some pretty gifts, the hard work in the gym continues until the show’s over.

Candice Swanepoel, Hadid, Lais Ribeiro and other models gave social media followers an inside look at their rigorous fitness routines, detailing the hard work that goes into pre-show preparations.

Bella Hadid works out before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show. Courtesy of Instagram

Following intensive workouts, the models can head back to their comfortable hotel rooms, which include oversized beds and luxurious bathtubs — perfect for winding down after an adrenaline rush.

The bathtubs in the Victoria’s Secret models’ rooms. Courtesy of Instagram

