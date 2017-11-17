Serena Williams Had a ‘Beauty and the Beast’-Themed Wedding With Celeb Guests: Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria

View Slideshow Eva Longoria Splash

Serena Williams wed Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in a star-studded ceremony set to the theme of “Beauty and the Beast.”

The Nike athlete walked down the aisle on Thursday night in New Orleans at the Contemporary Arts Center followed by a streetside cocktail reception that included her sister, Venus, as well as Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria, Ciara, La La Anthony, Colton Haynes, Anna Wintour, and other boldface name guests.

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston Splash

Longoria, alongside husband Jose Baston, arrived in a sheer blue gown that featured a low-plunging neckline and crystal embellishments. One day earlier, Longoria was spotted exiting a rehearsal dinner in Alaïa boots.

Some of the wedding guests also embraced blue palettes, including Caroline Wozniacki, who looked elegant in an off-the-shoulder dress with floral embroidery and pointy pumps with fiance David Lee.

Caroline Wozniacki Splash

Vogue editor Wintour had on a colorful dress teamed with kitten heel sandals.

R&B group New Edition entertained the crowd.

The bride and her tech guru husband welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September after revealing last year that they were engaged. Williams has said she hopes to return to the tennis court in January for the Australian Open.

Kim Kardashian on her way to Serena Williams’ wedding. Splash

