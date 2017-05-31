What Serena Williams Wore to Watch the French Open

Serena Williams sporting a ditsy floral jacket at the French Open. Splash News

As it turns out, florals for spring can in fact be groundbreaking — at least when Serena Williams is behind the look. Since her pregnancy announcement on Snapchat in April, the tennis champion and soon to be mother has continued to step out in style from the Met Gala to the Monaco Grand Prix. True to form, Williams jetted off to Paris for the French Open on Wednesday, this time looking refreshed and radiant in head-to-toe athleisure.

Serena Williams paired her floral jacket with a Nike top and sneakers. REX/Shutterstock

Williams’ surprise appearance at the sporting event was in support of sister Venus Williams, who won her second round, 6-3, 6-1, against Japanese opponent Kurumi Nara. Serena kept it casual yet stylish in the stands sporting a ditsy floral printed zip-up windbreaker. With sister Venus having confirmed today that Serena is expecting a girl, the choice for Williams to don flowers seems both timely and symbolic.

Serena Williams wears florals to the French Open. Splash News

Serena’s white Nike tank top underneath her jacket featured a beaming smiley face. The cheery graphic complemented her sunny energy and 6-month pregnancy glow to a tee. She completed her off-duty style with black Nike sneakers featuring a gold check and dark shades.

Serena Williams’ smiley graphic tank matches her bubbly energy at the French Open. Left: Splash News; Right: REX/Shutterstock

As for attending the French open and not playing? Serena simply stated, “It feels fine…It’s just a part of my life.”

Nike Dry Smiley Tank, $20; nike.com

