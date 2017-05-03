Serena Williams Continues to Show Off Baby Bump in Style

Serena Williams at Burberry's DK88 bag launch event in New York on May 2. REX Shutterstock

No tennis, no problem for Serena Williams.

The tennis star stunned the world when she showed off a growing baby bump on Snapchat last month. Then, she walked the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday with fiancé Alexis Ohanian again showing off a visible baby bump in a custom Versace gown.

Serena Williams wearing Versace at the Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Then on Tuesday, Williams was at yet another fashion event, this time a party celebrating the launch of Burberry’s DK88 handbag. She opted for a navy blue lace trench coat dress with a python belt and pumps. She mingled with guests including Burberry chief executive officer and chief creative officer Christopher Bailey. Clearly, Williams is embracing her break from tennis but certainly isn’t shying away from heels and dresses.

Serena Williams at the launch for the Burberry DK88 bag in New York on May 2. REX Shutterstock

Serena Williams arrives at Burberry’s event in NYC wearing a lace trench coat, python belt and black pumps. REX Shutterstock

Serena Williams and Burberry CEO and chief creative office Christopher Bailey. REX Shutterstock

Williams is no stranger to fashion events — she’s attended plenty of fashion shows, including several at Milan Fashion Week. While Williams will certainly missed by tennis fans on the court, she still has a major tennis accomplishment to boast: she is currently the no.1-ranked woman in the sport and may be the first to achieve that while pregnant.

