Serena Williams Teases Fans About Her Engagement Ring

Serena Williams at the Versace spring '17 runway show in Milan.

Many people know that Serena Williams has a deep affinity for tacos. So it was fitting that the tennis star, who surprised her fans when she got engaged last week to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, took to Instagram for a bit of tortilla-themed fun this week.

The Nike athlete posted a playful shot of her engagement ring adorned with a taco on the top in place of the traditional diamond. “Sneak peek. It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering,” Williams wrote.

Sneak peek. ❤️It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering. A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

Williams was back on the court today in Auckland, New Zealand, for a second-round match at the ASB Classic. She lost in three sets to fellow American Madison Brengle.

She is now traveling to Melbourne, Australia, to compete in the Australian Open, which kicks off Jan. 16. This year, Williams is trying to conquer the Open-era record for the most Grand Slam wins. She is currently tied with Steffi Graf; both women have won 22 titles.

Serena Williams in the NikeCourt Flare tennis shoes. AP Images

When she announced her engagement Thursday, Williams posted a poem on Reddit along with an illustration of her and Ohanian that read, “Future Mrs. Knothing,” referring to Ohanian’s Reddit username “Kn0thing.”

