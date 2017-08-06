Serena Williams Celebrates 1950s-Themed Baby Shower With Venus, Ciara, Eva Longoria & More in Comfy Shoes

L-R: Eva Longoria, Ciara, Serena Williams, La La Anthony and Kelly Rowland. Courtesy of Instagram

“That’s 1 Fly Mamma 2 Be In The Middle!” Ciara captioned an Instagram photo of Serena Williams’ 1950s-themed baby shower.

The Nike-sponsored athlete, who will welcome a baby with her fiance Alexis Ohanian this fall, was feted by her celebrity friends, including La La Anthony, Eva Longoria and Kelly Rowland, as well as her sister Venus Williams on Saturday at the “Baby O Diner” throwback party.

“When you and your crew go so far back to the 50’s. Even then they had your back,” Serena added on the social media network.

For the occasion, Serena wore an off-the-shoulder black cropped blouse that put her bump on full show teamed with a yellow poodle skirt that had polka dots ruffles under the hem. Black and white saddle oxford shoes completed the retro look.

Venus Williams, at left, and Ciara wearing Keds sneakers. Courtesy of Instagram

Keds Original Champion; $39.95; keds.com. Courtesy of Keds

Meanwhile Ciara had on a white blouse unbuttoned low with a voluminous gray poodle skirt and black ribbon tied around her waist. Completing the look, she stepped out in a pair of white Keds. The Original Champion style features a canvas upper and lace-up profile with eyelets; the kicks are available for $39.95 on keds.com.

“Me and Venus at the Baby O Diner,” she captioned a photo posing alongside Venus, who complemented her black and white polkadot dress with red pointed-toe kitten heel pumps.

L-R: Ciara wearing Keds, La La Anthony wearing Converse Chuck Taylor Dainty sneakers, and Kelly Rowland wearing sandals. Courtesy of Instagram

Eva Longoria ruffled dress teamed with a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty sneakers that featured a thin foxing tape and low profile. The shoes are available for $55 online.

La La Anthony had on a gingham top with black trousers and Vans sneakers, and Kelly Rowland sported sandals with a white skirt and knotted polka crop top.