Google Remembers Selena With Online Tribute Featuring Her Iconic Fashion Moments

On Oct. 17, 1989, Selena Quintanilla released her first studio album. So today, Google paid tribute to Selena with a special Google Doodle on the home search page that displays an animated music video designed to celebrate her life and legacy, from aspiring child singer to the star she became.

After her album debut, the Tejano singer would go on to release five more albums (one posthumously), win a Grammy, launch a fashion line, open two stores, and become a style icon in her own right.

Selena Quintanilla onstage at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo event in 1993. AP images

To celebrate her influence and the mark that she’s left on Latin music and pop culture as a whole, Google also launched an online exclusive content collection within the the its Arts & Culture Exhibit section featuring fan artwork, her favorite things (including her red Porsche) and her signature outfits.

Selena was known for her onstage looks, which she often designed herself, including that iconic purple jumpsuit. She wore the ensemble during her last major concert in the Houston Astrodome on Feb. 26, 1995. The look featured bell bottoms and rhinestone broches, a removable jacket, which she paired with silver booties. This is often recreated as a popular Halloween Costume. (You may remember the outfit in the 1997 biopic,”Selena,” which starred Jennifer Lopez.)

Google also displayed the white dress she wore at the 1994 Grammy Awards, the night she won her first Grammy for Best Mexican/American Album, as well as the leather ensemble she wore for her fourth studio album, “Amor Prohibido.”

Selena Quintanilla at the 36th annual Grammy Awards. Courtesy of Facebook

The late Mexican-American singer was murdered more than 20 years ago and has continued to leave her mark on music and entertainment to this day.

Watch the Google clip below.

