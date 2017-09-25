Selena Gomez Takes Cues From Menswear With This Outfit

Selena Gomez sips on Starbucks on-set of a Woody Allen movie. Splash News

Selena Gomez is really settling in on-set of her new Woody Allen movie, which is being filmed in New York. A few days ago, the star was spotted casually walking around with a refreshing iced Starbucks drink.

What made the moment impressive was that she was sipping the venti cup while wearing an outfit that took cues from the guy’s style guide, but with a few glam tricks masterfully edited the outfit for a look with feminine touches.

Up top, she had on $295 Kate Young sunglasses, which she paired with a $395 double-breasted pinstripe Norma Kamali duster coat and $324 Sandy Liang cropped flared jeans. To tie it all together, the actress had on black leather moccasins from Tod’s, featuring a maxi outsole, that retail for $595. The shoes are perfect for the cold weather looming over the Big Apple, especially given their thick, embossed-rubber exterior.

See Gomez’s full look below and consider her luxe ensemble next time you’re getting ready for a coffee run.

Selena Gomez sips on Starbucks on-set of Woody Allen movie. Splash News

Tod’s Moccasin in leather, $595; tods.com

Want more?

Selena Gomez Debuts Puma Campaign in Chic Sports Bra & Leggings

Coach’s Glittered Cowboy Boots Steal the Spotlight at NYFW

Selena Gomez Can’t Stop Wearing These $660 White Louis Vuitton Sneakers

How Selena Gomez Showed Support For The Weeknd’s Puma Parallel Shoe Debut