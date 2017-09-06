Selena Gomez Can’t Stop Wearing These $660 White Louis Vuitton Sneakers

Selena Gomez leaving her apartment in New York. Splash News

Selena Gomez has been spending a lot of time in the Big Apple lately and given all that walking, it’s no surprise the star has locked in her pair of go-to sneakers. In the past few days, including her series of dates with her beau The Weeknd over Labor Day weekend, the singer continues to be spotted in $660 white Louis Vuitton leather kicks.

Yesterday, she wore the sneakers again leaving her apartment in New York City, only this time she rocked them with a blue, red and white floral printed Rouje dress, her red Coach bag that she designed herself and Roberi & Fraud Betty black sunglasses. The shoes are white all around, except for the gold embellishments on the side and by the laces, so it’s safe to say they go with everything. It’s no wonder Gomez can’t keep them off her feet.

With the hustle and bustle of the city, especially with the start of fashion week, you can’t blame the star for throwing on something that she’s sure works.

Selena Gomez leaving her apartment in New York. Splash News

Louis Vuitton Frontrow Sneakers, $660; louisvuitton.com

Want more?

How Selena Gomez Showed Support For The Weeknd’s Puma Parallel Shoe Debut

Selena Gomez Goes for No-Pants Look on Date With The Weeknd

How Selena Gomez, Rihanna & Other Celebs Made Barbie-Pink the ‘It’-Color

11 Shoe Styles to Shop From Selena Gomez’s Closet on Her 25th Birthday