Selena Gomez Steps Out in Pastel Christian Louboutin Pumps and Bob

Selena Gomez wears Christian Louboutin pumps at WE Day California 2017. REX Shutterstock

For WE Day’s blue carpet in California earlier today (Thursday, April 27) Selena Gomez dressed to the day’s blue theme, opting for pastel blue Christian Louboutin round-toed heels. The singer-actress paired the ‘Dorissima’ patent leather pumps, which retail for $675, with a blue and white checked two piece, featuring an off-the-shoulder button up jacket and matching tailored pants.

Selena Gomez at WE Day California 2017. REX Shutterstock

While the “Hands to Myself” singer posted a polaroid of herself to Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, April 26) appearing to have a much shorter ‘do, it’s clear that there has been no change in the star’s hairstyle, as she was still sporting her collar-bone grazing cut.

The “Vogue” cover girl, who just made waves wearing white sneakers while frolicking at Coachella with The Weeknd, has been a fan of pastel pumps lately, donning a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti millennial pink ‘Bridget’ velvet mules at the “13 Reasons Why” premiere.

Christian Louboutin Dorissima Blue patent leather round-toe pump, $675; nordstrom.com

Want more?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Spotted in Sneakers in Argentina

Selena Gomez Wears ‘Millennial Pink’ Heels on the Red Carpet

Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez & Emma Roberts Top Coachella Best-Dressed List