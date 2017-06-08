Selena Gomez Gives a Sneak Peek Backstage at The Weeknd’s Concert

Selena Gomez has been spotted all over New York City promoting her newest single “Bad Liar,” but that’s not the only reason why she hit up the Big Apple. The singer also earned major girlfriend points as she made it out to support her beau The Weeknd‘s Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour.

The Canadian star had back-to-back shows at the city’s Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Gomez took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her adorable moment backstage. She looked happier than ever posing for a goofy pic wearing a sleek black patent leather jumper dress paired with a red and white t-shirt underneath. She rocked a fresh pair of white Gucci sneakers that complemented her outfit perfectly, which you can pick up here for $560.

The Weeknd still has the European leg of his tour left, so we can only imagine what Gomez might wear to support him overseas.

🙏🏼 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Gucci leather sneakers, $560; barneys.com

