Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, JLo and Alex Rodriguez & More Celeb Couples on the Met Gala Red Carpet

The 2017 Met Gala was a night for couples: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their red-carpet debut, as did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Other celebrity couples that came out for the iconic evening included Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and others.

The Weeknd looked dapper in a classic tuxedo, while his date rocked edgy makeup and a head-to-toe Coach look for the occasion.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd hit the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

JLo hit the red carpet with her new man, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, wearing an aqua-colored Valentino gown.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. REX Shutterstock

Serena Williams also stepped out with her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, debuting her new baby bump in a Valentino classic halter gown in emerald green.

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian. REX Shutterstock

Power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took to the red carpet looking as stunning as ever, donning accents of blue in their ensembles. Lively wore a feathered Versace gown.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. REX Shutterstock

