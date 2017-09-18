Selena Gomez Wore the Fanciest Louis Vuitton Boots to Walk The Weeknd’s Dog

Selena Gomez at WE Day California 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Selena Gomez‘s style is on point everywhere she goes. Lately, the star has been spending a lot of time filming her upcoming movie in New York, but that’s not the only thing she’s been preoccupied with. She was also spotted taking her adorable new dog with The Weeknd on a walk around the city.

As expected, the singer-turned-actress donned a head-turning outfit with the pup featuring a bright red coat and black Louis Vuitton boots that are perfect for the soon-to-be-here fall breeze. The 4-inch heeled booties retail at $1,170 and are also available in two other on-trend colors, white and red.

For those of you looking for an elevated autumn staple, thank Gomez for finding them for you. The shiny patent leather is guaranteed to make you stand out instantly.

September 16: Selena leaving her apartment in New York, NY [HQs at gomez-pictures.com] #selenagomez A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Sep 16, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

September 17: Selena outside after Abel's (The Weeknd) concert in Philadelphia, PA. #selenagomez #theweeknd #abeltesfaye #abelena #legendofthefalltour A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Louis Vuitton Silhouette ankle boot, $1,170; louisvuitton.com

