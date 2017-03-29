Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Spotted in Sneakers in Argentina

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez in Buenos Aires. Instagram

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were all about sneakers during a visit to Buenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday.

The Weeknd has been performing all over South America, and Gomez recently joined him for his show in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Monday. He’ll be performing in Buenos Aires on Saturday, so the couple took some time to tour the city and take in the sights.

Gomez was spotted wearing an Isabel Marant fluttery dress and a pair of white Converse sneakers, while The Weeknd opted for a more high end pair by Gucci.

Gomez’s Converse Jack Purcell Classic low-tops retail for just $65, while The Weeknd’s sneakers go for $695.

Converse Jack Purcell Classic low-tops, $65; converse.com

Gucci Ace embroidered low-top sneakers, $695; gucci.com

