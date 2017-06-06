Selena Gomez Went Glam in Jimmy Choo Heels for Date Night With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez posted this photo on her Instagram before heading to dinner in New York with The Weeknd on June 5. Instagram/Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez seems to have brought a hefty suitcase full of amazing outfits as she promotes her new song “Bad Liar” in New York.

Over the weekend, she effortlessly switched from glam dresses and heels to more casual looks completed with booties and sandals.

On Tuesday, she showed off more outfits, including a pink Miu Miu ensemble completed with Gianvito Rossi sandals and a flowing dress by Shaina Mote that she wore with Louis Vuitton’s black sandals featuring a clear block heel. Gomez has worn that versatile pair of heels several times while in New York.

Selena Gomez wearing a Shaina Mote dress and Louis Vuitton sandals in New York on June 5. Splash

Gomez wearing a Victor Glemaud dress and Louis Vuitton sandals in NYC. Splash

Selena Gomez wearing a pink Miu Miu ensemble at Gianvito Rossi sandals. Splash

While many celebrities attended the CFDA Awards on Monday night in New York, Gomez skipped out and instead went for a romantic dinner with boyfriend The Weeknd at famous New York restaurant Rao’s. For the occasion, Gomez wore a slinky cream dress with a lace bodice and simple Jimmy Choo sandals. She stopped to pose for pictures with fans outside and inside the restaurant. Unfortunately, Gomez’s Jimmy Choo heels — a style that is a particular celebrity favorite — are sold out everywhere online.

It was a bit of a surprise that Gomez did not attend the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s CFDA Awards, given that she is a face of the Coach brand, and Coach designer Stuart Vevers was honored with the Accessory Designer of the Year award. Gomez wore Coach head to toe at the Met Gala last month, and she praised Vevers on her Instagram.

