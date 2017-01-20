Selena Gomez Gives Off Retro Vibes in This Coach Ensemble

Selena Gomez Courtesy of Instagram.

Selena Gomez was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday looking like she came from another decade. The singer sported Kurt Geiger London’s Ellen suede pumps in taupe paired with Coach’s Rexy crew-neck sweater.

And though her jeans weren’t straight bell-bottoms, she wore a pair of light-wash high-waisted frayed denim. To complete the ensemble, she accessorized with a pair of pink-lens sunglasses that looked straight from the 1970s.

#LookOfTheDay: @SelenaGomez wearing our Rexy Crewneck Sweater and Rogue Bag in Glovetanned Pebble Leather. #CoachSpring2016 #GoRogue #RexyTheCoachDino #SelenaGomez A photo posted by Coach (@coach) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Kurt Geiger London’s Ellen suede pump in suede. Courtesy Image.

“The Heart Wants What It Wants” songstress is Coach’s newest face. The brand announced last month that Gomez will be starring in the fall ’17 ad campaign, as well teaming up with the Coach Foundation in its work with Step Up, a national organization dedicated to the empowerment of teen girls from under-resourced communities.

She is also set to collaborate with Coach executive creative director Stuart Vevers on designing a piece for fall ’17.

Selena Gomez wearing the Coach 1941 Car T-Shirt and Rogue bag. Splash

She said in a statement, “I am so excited to work with Coach and love the clothes and accessories designed by Stuart Vevers. I am especially looking forward to getting to know the Coach team as well as becoming involved in the Foundation’s support of Step Up. On top of all that, collaborating on a piece with Stuart for next fall makes this beyond special to me.”

Want more?

Selena Gomez Wears Pajamas Out With Heels

The Top 10 Shoes From Coach’s 75th Anniversary Runway Show

Kate Moss and and Poppy Delevingne Went to a Coach Party That Had Dancing Dinosaurs