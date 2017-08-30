Selena Gomez Wears $70 Ugg Slippers to Stay Comfortable on Set

Selena Gomez's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, gives behind-the-scenes on-set look. Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez‘s crew—such as her makeup artist Hung Vanngo—has recently been dropping hints of the singer’s “#notsosecretproject” on social media. Though the former Disney Channel star has yet to reveal what her latest shoot is all about, we were able to find out the next best thing: what shoes she was wearing on set, of course.

According to some photos and videos fans posted online, it appears a white robe and a red lip wasn’t the only thing Gomez was rocking on set a few days ago. She was also wearing a pair of fuzzy, brown Ugg clog slippers, which you can purchase now for the affordable price of $70.95. The shoes have a white, warm sheepskin lining that beautifully contrasts with its dark exterior.

We can all relate to coming home to comfy slippers, so you can’t blame the “Fetish” singer for wanting to bring that feeling with her. She’s reportedly starting filming for her upcoming Woody Allen movie with Elle Fanning, so we’re betting the Uggs make it there, too.

August 25: Fan taken photos of Selena in Santa Monica, CA #selenagomez A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

August 25: Selena today! #selenagomez #videosbystunningselenamg A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

August 25: Selena today! #selenagomez #videosbystunningselenamg A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

UGG Moraene clog slipper, $70.95; shoes.com

