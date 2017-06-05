Selena Gomez Goes From Dressed Up to Casual in NYC

Selena Gomez in New York on June 4. Splash

Selena Gomez touched down in New York this weekend and apparently had a suitcase full of really cute outfits.

The star was spotted wearing both sky-high heels and more casual flats and boots during the weekend. For an ice cream run, she paired her $370 striped sweater from Alexa Chung’s new fashion line with jeans, a pink J.W. Anderson bag and Mansur Gavriel crossover slides.

Later, she held on to her bag but switched into a David Koma minidress and Giuseppe Zanotti satin platform sandals. She wore those platforms again, next time giving a floral dress a bit of edge with the edgy shoes and the same J.W. Anderson bag.

On Sunday, Gomez was back to her casual ways in a black hoodie, jeans, her J.W. Anderson bag and Stuart Weitzman’s Clinger boots in black satin. She reportedly wore the look to attend services at the Hillsong church in New York. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin also attended.

Selena Gomez looked casual in a hoodie, jeans and Stuart Weitzman’s Clinger booties. Splash

Selena Gomez’s Stuart Weitzman boots. Splash

