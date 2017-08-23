Selena Gomez Goes for No-Pants Look on Date With The Weeknd

View Slideshow Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have kicked their relationship up a notch these past few days. From a fun-filled day at Disneyland to a cuddling session caught on camera, it’s almost as if they’re spending every waking moment together. Judging by the happy couple’s latest outing, that might actually not be far from the truth.

They were spotted packing on the PDA during a shopping trip in L.A. on Monday. Other than the sweet hand-holding and kisses, their style is what really made the moment memorable. Gomez went extremely casual in a pantless outfit with a red, black and white Rodarte jersey along with fresh white sneakers. Is it safe to say they fell asleep together and she woke up like this?

The Weeknd also didn’t put much thought into his outfit; he wore go-to brand Puma. He’s been frequently sporting their merch on his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall” tour. He complemented his star girl in a classic black tee and a gray zip-up Puma jacket, which he finished off with black, red and white joggers also from the brand; it matched Gomez’s top perfectly. He then wore a clean pair of white Puma trainers that are both trendy and comfortable, featuring knitted mesh material, leather panels on the side and a socklike collar on top.

They’re growing as a couple not only through their relationship but also style.

Gomez is among many stars who’ve embraced the no-pants trend lately.

August 21: Selena Gomez and Abel (The Weeknd) at the grocery store in Los Angeles, CA! [gomez-pictures.com] #selenagomez #theweeknd #abeltesfaye #abelena A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Puma Tsugi Shinsei training shoes, $100; puma.com

