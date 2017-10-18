No Pants, No Problem: Selena Gomez Steps Out in Pajamas, Messy Hair and Puma Shoes

Selena Gomez steps out in oversized pajama top on Oct. 17 in New York.

Selena Gomez announced a partnership with Puma last month, and the singer made a statement in her Puma sneakers while out in New York yesterday, teaming them with an oversized silk shirt and forgoing pants.

Gomez’ top of choice? An Olivia Von Halle silk sleepshirt ($490), which she paired with a messy bun for a casual look.

Selena Gomez steps out in New York Oct. 17, clad in an oversized silk pajama shirt with Puma sneakers. Splash

As for her footwear, Gomez sported laceless Puma sneakers that feature a wide grip strap and platform heel.

Although the “13 Reasons Why” producer just partnered with Puma Sept. 18, she has been wearing the brand for a while, in part because her boyfriend, The Weeknd, also works with the brand and released his own signature shoe style, the Parallel, with the brand.

The “no pants” trend has been tested out by a slew of celebrities, from Beyoncé to Hailey Baldwin, and even Gomez herself has stepped out pantless before, donning a Rodarte jersey and sneakers.

Other celebrities have also stepped out in pajamas for day. Supermodel Gigi Hadid paired striped pajamas with strappy sandals while out in New York, and fashion designer Victoria Beckham has similarly glammed up pajama sets while out and about.

