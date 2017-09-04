Selena Gomez Stepped Out In Heart-Embellished Sneakers for Date with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are enjoying this fall weather in style.
On Sunday, the inseparable duo stepped out not once, but twice, in NYC wearing two totally different gettups. For a dinner date at Nobu, the “Fetish” singer donned a cozy gray oversize sweater with white cropped pants, her beloved Selena Grace Coach bag and white sneakers featuring what looks like hearts.
Meanwhile, her man donned an almost entirely black ensemble, minus the tan baseball cap on his head and some red checks on the sleeve of his shirt.
Earlier in the day — for a stroll in the West Village — The Weeknd made more of a statement in a bright blue Puma windbreaker, black pants and crisp white kicks. On his side, Selena wore blue pants, a velour button up top and black satin Stuart Weitzman Clinger booties.
