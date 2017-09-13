Selena Gomez Wore These Luxe Block Heel Booties to the Coach NYFW Show

Selena Gomez sits with Anna Wintour in the front row of Coach at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Becoming something of a style icon, Selena Gomez has secured her place in the front row at New York Fashion Week, showing off her impeccable taste in clothes and shoes.

Having joined forces with Coach in the past in creating a collaborative line of handbags called Selena Grace, it’s no surprise that Gomez viewed the brand’s spring 2018 presentation from the front row, surrounded by fashion insiders including Anna Wintour and Chiara Ferragni.

For the occasion, the pop star wore a look from Coach’s resort 2018 collection. With a calf leather handbag of her own Coach design in tow, Gomez brought an edgy charm to the look by pairing it with Stuart Weitzman rugged platform boots.

Selena Gomez wore Coach with to the brand’s NYFW presentation. Rex Shutterstock

The sensational shoes are inspired by hiking boots and bring glam to the look with a stacked heel and chic platform under a streamlined silhouette. Its multicolored rope laces are the perfect accent to the polished patent leather material.

These boots pair great with jeans as Gomez did, and also add a fashionable touch to skirts with tights or relaxed trousers. Get your own pair and start styling.

Stuart Weitzman Rugged bootie, $595; Stuartweitzman.com

