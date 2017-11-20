Selena Gomez Debuts an Edgy Look With Blond Hair, Leather Minidress and Pumps

Blondes to have more fun, and Selena Gomez proves the old refrain is true.
The singer-actress arrived on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards debuting a brand new look — blond wavy hair to match an edgy style statement that included a Coach leather minidress and embellished pumps.
The Coach ambassador’s shoes featured gunmetal-like floral ornaments and silver piping.
After a nearly year-long hiatus from performing onstage, Gomez will entertain viewers with her new song “Wolves.” The award show airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with Tracee Ellis Ross serving as host.
On Wednesday, Gomez was spotted making her way to AMAs rehearsal while wearing white sneakers by Tod’s.
The cream-colored, leather kicks feature a perforated brand logo on the side on a classic cupsole. The official music video debuted on Friday and featured the pop star wearing a sultry outfit that included a convertible strapless bra by Fleur du Mal Satin.
