Selena Gomez Debuts an Edgy Look With Blond Hair, Leather Minidress and Pumps

Blondes to have more fun, and Selena Gomez proves the old refrain is true.

The singer-actress arrived on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards debuting a brand new look — blond wavy hair to match an edgy style statement that included a Coach leather minidress and embellished pumps.

Selena Gomez wears a black leather minidress by Coach with embellished pumps at the AMAs. Rex Shutterstock

The Coach ambassador’s shoes featured gunmetal-like floral ornaments and silver piping.

After a nearly year-long hiatus from performing onstage, Gomez will entertain viewers with her new song “Wolves.” The award show airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with Tracee Ellis Ross serving as host.

Detail of Selena Gomez’s pumps. Rex Shutterstock

On Wednesday, Gomez was spotted making her way to AMAs rehearsal while wearing white sneakers by Tod’s.

The cream-colored, leather kicks feature a perforated brand logo on the side on a classic cupsole. The official music video debuted on Friday and featured the pop star wearing a sultry outfit that included a convertible strapless bra by Fleur du Mal Satin.

Selena Gomez Rex Shutterstock

