Selena Gomez Embraces Bra-less Trend But It Didn’t Go So Well

Selena Gomez wears a sheer Alexandre Vauthier dress and Jimmy Choo sandals. Courtesy of Instagram

Bright flashing lights are unforgiving when it comes to sheer material — it’s a style lesson Selena Gomez now knows well.

Onlookers would’ve been none the wiser about what she didn’t have on under her black dress on Tuesday in New York City, but as cameras snapped away — bulbs blazing — it was apparent that the pop star embraced the no-bra trend.

Gomez suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction when her Alexandre Vauthier semi-sheer dress exposed her body through thin fabric that revealed her chest at the front and her underwear from behind. The asymmetric dress featured mixed-material around the shoulder, incorporating a glitter strap on one side.

She finished the edgy look with minimalist black Jimmy Choo sandals.

Her beau, The Weeknd, shared the style on his Instagram page, writing, simply, “Glow.”

@selenagomez in @alexandrevauthier tonight 🖤🔥🖤 #selenagomez #chrisclassenstyle #tapforcredits A post shared by Christian Classen (@chrisclassen) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

She joins the ranks of other celebrities who’ve gone braless lately, including Kendall Jenner, who suffered an accidental exposure over the weekend, and Alessandra Ambrosio, who helped launch Spanish brand Xti’s new sandals in a white halter-top.

Gomez stepped out in the date-night look with the Puma ambassador after rocking a pair of Gucci sneakers with a PVC dress by Alexa Chung ($595).

🙏🏼 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

As seen on Gomez earlier in the day, Gucci’s Ace New Ace Convertible Heel sneakers feature golden bee embroidery on a leather upper.

The shoes retail for $595 on Nordstrom.com.