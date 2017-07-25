Selena Gomez Goes Glam in Shimmery Black Dress & Strappy Sandals for More Birthday Celebrations

Selena Gomez in L.A. on July 24. Instagram/Bibble_sel

Selena Gomez celebrated her big 25th birthday this past weekend and it turns out that was only the beginning of her celebrations. Based on her Instagram stories on Monday night, it’s more like birthday season for the singer and her friends.

Gomez got glam in a floor length Jenny Packham dress from the designer’s fall 2016 collection, which she paired with black accessories that complemented her dress. She held onto a round Alyx clutch and wore Sergio Rossi sandals that are a girls’ night out staple.

While the black version of Gomez’s sandals are sold out, they’re still available in red and white. The best part? They’re on sale for 50 percent off.

Sergio Rossi sandals, $365; sergiorossi.com

