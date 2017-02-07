Selena Gomez Hits the Airport in Shoes Worthy of the Red Carpet

Selena Gomez arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 7. Splash

After some time away from the spotlight, singer Selena Gomez has been back in the public eye lately, particularly thanks to her budding relationship with fellow music artist (and Bella Hadid’s ex) The Weeknd.

Gomez was spotted today at Los Angeles International Airport wearing a pair of casual jeans, a cropped turtleneck and a boxy black coat. While she just as easily could have thrown on a pair of sneakers for her travels, Gomez upped the ante in Francesco Russo slingback pumps.

Selena Gomez wearing Francesco Russo slingbacks. Splash

The patent leather heels have a 4.25-inch heel and feature PVC slingback straps. While the black pair is no longer available, Francesco Russo currently offers the style in blush pink and a black kitten-heel version. Despite the shoes’ height, Gomez made walking in them look easy.

Francesco Russo slingbacks. Courtesy of Endource

So what’s the explanation for Gomez’s look? Well, she could be elevating her style game for her new role as the face of Coach. In addition to appearing in ad campaigns, she’ll also co-design a piece for fall ’17 with Coach executive creative director Stuart Vevers.

