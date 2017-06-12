Selena Gomez Wore the $100 Athleisure Sneakers You Need This Summer

Selena Gomez wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress at the premiere of "13 Reasons Why" on March 30. REX Shutterstock

Following all the press appearances for her newest single “Bad Liar,” Selena Gomez finally got to enjoy a day off. The singer was spotted on a quick shopping trip at a local GNC store in Studio City, Calif.

She kept a low profile with an all-black ensemble and dark round sunglasses. Gomez opted for black leggings and a matching top but broke it up by layering a denim jacket on top. Perhaps the best part of her look were the black sneakers that tied it all together. The star rocked a pair of Adidas Alphabounce Xeno Black Sneakers, which officially dropped last fall and are still available on multiple sites for $100.

Selena has a knack for weaving affordable pieces into her wardrobe, and these shoes are an athleisure item that could be worth purchasing. Plus, you can’t go wrong with a black shoe that goes with pretty much anything.

Adidas Alphabounce sneakers, $99; footlocker.com

