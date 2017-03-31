Selena Gomez Wears ‘Millennial Pink’ Heels on the Red Carpet

Selena Gomez wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress at the premiere of "13 Reasons Why" on March 30. REX Shutterstock

“Millennial Pink” is the talk of fashion at the moment — that light blush hue that has taken over clothing, accessories, beauty products, interior design and more.

It’s also made its way into footwear, and Selena Gomez is totally on board. At the premiere of the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” in Los Angeles on Thursday, Gomez paired her orange Oscar de la Renta minidress with a pair of blush pink velvet Giuseppe Zanotti mules.

Selena Gomez paired her Oscar de la Renta dress with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Bridget velvet mules.

Gomez’s Giuseppe Zanotti bridget velvet mules.

Gomez could have gone in nearly any direction with her footwear here: gold, silver, nude or white would have worked just fine, but Gomez and her stylist Kate Young went with pink. The color almost veers into beige territory, but it has just enough of a hint of pink to make them a bit more fun.

Giuseppe Zanotti velvet mules, $625; giuseppezanottidesign.com

According to Young’s Instagram account, there were several choices for Gomez, including red velvet Alexandre Birman sandals, Gianvito Rossi pink ankle-strap sandals and Oscar de la Renta satin mules. But ultimately, it seems “Millennial Pink” was the winner.

Can't decide A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on Mar 28, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

