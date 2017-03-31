Selena Gomez Wears ‘Millennial Pink’ Heels on the Red Carpet

“Millennial Pink” is the talk of fashion at the moment — that light blush hue that has taken over clothing, accessories, beauty products, interior design and more.
It’s also made its way into footwear, and Selena Gomez is totally on board. At the premiere of the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” in Los Angeles on Thursday, Gomez paired her orange Oscar de la Renta minidress with a pair of blush pink velvet Giuseppe Zanotti mules.
Gomez could have gone in nearly any direction with her footwear here: gold, silver, nude or white would have worked just fine, but Gomez and her stylist Kate Young went with pink. The color almost veers into beige territory, but it has just enough of a hint of pink to make them a bit more fun.
Giuseppe Zanotti velvet mules, $625; giuseppezanottidesign.com
According to Young’s Instagram account, there were several choices for Gomez, including red velvet Alexandre Birman sandals, Gianvito Rossi pink ankle-strap sandals and Oscar de la Renta satin mules. But ultimately, it seems “Millennial Pink” was the winner.
Want more?
Celebs Are Loving Pink Heels Right Now
Reese Witherspoon Is Ready for Spring in These Pink Pumps
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Spotted in Sneakers in Argentina