Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Step Out In Matching White Sneakers Amid Romance Rumors

Scott Disick reunites with Sofia Richie at Nobu in Malibu on Friday, June 9. REX Shutterstock

While Kourtney Kardashian cheered on Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Game 4 NBA finals alongside sister Khloé Kardashian on June 9, Scott Disick was photographed arm-in-arm with Sofia Richie in Malibu.

The two were spotted heading to popular sushi restaurant Nobu for dinner Friday sporting matching white sneakers. While the 18-year-old model paired her kicks with a navy Adidas tracksuit and a black alligator bag, Disick, 34, wore jeans and a blue satin bomber jacket over a simple white t-shirt.

Scott Disick reunites with Sofia Richie at Nobu in Malibu on Friday, June 9. REX Shutterstock

Disick and Richie were last seen partying on a yacht in the south of France during his 34th birthday trip during the Cannes Film Festival. While romance rumors swirl, Lionel Richie’s daughter insists she is just friends with the reality star, Tweeting later on Friday,”The last time I’m gonna say it. Scott and I are just friends. I’m single and focused on friends, family and work. #againrelax.”

Sofia Richie seen arriving at Nobu in Malibu. REX Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time Richie has shut down rumors that she and Disick are a couple. After Instagramming a photo with Disick and some friends in Cannes, Nicole Richie’s little sister Tweeted, “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax.”