Bella Thorne and Scott Disick Sport the White Sneaker Trend at LAX

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne are spotted at LAX together on May 23. Splash News

Yesterday, reality star Scott Disick and 19-year-old Bella Thorne were spotted catching a flight out of LAX airport, fueling dating rumors.

With Thorne’s older sister Dani tagging along, it’s unclear whether the duo, who were seen together at a bar last week, are officially a couple. According to TMZ, the father of three is headed to the Cannes Film Festival with the former Disney Channel star, where, coincidentally, ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 38, was spotted partying with her new 23-year-old model friend Younes Bendjima at Gotha nightclub.

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne are spotted at LAX together on May 23. Splash News

For the flight, the two were dressed casually, with Disick in a simple black T-shirt and jeans and Reebok Club C 85 sneakers in white/green, while Thorne wore Rihanna Fenty Creepers in white/black with black leather pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Disick posted to Instagram two days ago on a private flight to Las Vegas for an appearance, donning the same white Reebok sneakers with adidas sweatpants. Meanwhile, the “Famous in Love” actress has been posting on her Snapchat account receiving flowers from a mystery man whom she doesn’t name.

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Minidress and Bubblegum Pink Gucci Sandals in Cannes

Kourtney Kardashian Is All About Athleisure in This Outfit

Kendall Jenner Channeled Kim Kardashian West In This Outfit