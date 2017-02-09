Scarlett Johansson, Alessandra Ambrosio, Naomi Campbell and More Turn Out for amfAR Gala in NYC

Scarlett Johansson REX Shutterstock.

Actress Scarlett Johansson and designer Donatella Versace were honored at amfAR’s New York Gala last night at New York City’s Cipriani restaurant. Both were recognized for their longstanding support of the foundation for AIDS Research and the fight against AIDS.

Johansson walked the red carpet in a custom-made Versace tuxedo and black pumps, telling reporters, “I’m deeply touched to be honored tonight. I’m so happy I can be here and on behalf of amfAR. It’s such an important cause. There’s 37 million people living with HIV/AIDS so it’s important that we never forget that.”

Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet at the amfAR New York Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Many celebrities wore Versace in honor of Donatella, including Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum and Diane Kruger.

Donatella Versace and Naomi Campbell on the red carpet at the amfAR New York Gala. Both donned Versace gowns. REX Shutterstock.

Actress and model Amber Valletta was on hand for the occasion, telling Footwear News that her first memory of Versace had to be her first runway show with the label, dating back to the early ’90s.

Amber Valletta in strappy sandals at the amfAR New York Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Alessandra Ambrosio was in attendance as a co-chair for the event, and Ellie Goulding served as this year’s performer. Other guests included Iman, Adriana Lima, Chloë Sevigny, Diane Kruger and amfAR Chairman of the Board, Kenneth Cole.

Cole told FN that if you have a platform, you should use it. “It’s more important than ever to stay focused and steadfast. We all need to be aligned,” he added.

Want more?

All the Details on Lady Gaga’s Versace Super Bowl LI Outfit

Lady Gaga Wears Sparkly Versace Boots and Bodysuit for Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Versace Debuted Bold Basketball Kicks That Sneakerheads Will Love