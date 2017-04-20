Sarah Palin Wore These Versatile Heels for a White House Dinner With President Trump and Celebs

Sarah Palin wears nude mules for a White House dinner with musicians Kid Rock, at left, and Ted Nugent. Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead

For dinner at the White House, Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin chose a versatile shoe style. Palin opted for nude mules when she dined with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, along with other celebrity guests.

“President Trump’s invitation for dinner included bringing a couple of friends,” Palin said on her blog, sharing photos alongside her guests, musicians Kid Rock and Ted Nugent. A portrait of Former First Lady Hillary Clinton was in the shot behind the smiling trio. “It was the highest honor to have great Americans who are independent, hardworking, patriotic, and unafraid share commonsense solutions at the White House.”

Palin’s footwear had an open-toe profile and around a 3-inch heel. She wore the shoes with an off-the-shoulder white lace blouse and a black skirt that had a slit up the front. Chunky bracelets and her signature chic eyewear completed the look.

Sarah Palin wears nude mules white chatting with Jared Kushner inside the Oval Office. Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead

The 53-year-old enjoyed a Baked Alaska dessert and called the dinner “beyond superb.”

“Thanks to the outstanding White House staff, chefs, Secret Service, and of course the President for making it such a special evening,” she said.

Kid Rock had on snakeskin boots, and his fiancée Audrey Berry was dressed in all-black. Nugent had on dark blue shoes and his wife, Shemane, had on an off-the-shoulder purple mini dress with yellow pumps. Palin’s daughter, Willow, looked sleek in a green wrap dress with nude slingback peep-toe heels.

Palin and guests met with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer who gave them a “great tour of the briefing room,” she said, adding that Trump himself also gave them a tour of the digs. While inside the Oval Office, Palin posed for a photo with Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Trump.