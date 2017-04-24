Sarah Jessica Parker Steps Out With Her Kids for ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ Opening Night in NYC

Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick. REX Shutterstock

It was a family affair for Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick last night (Sunday, April 23) at the Broadway opening of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in New York City, as they stepped out with their three kids, 14-year-old son James Wilkie and 7-year-old twins Tabitha and Loretta. While their son has appeared on the red carpet with mom and dad before, this was the first official public appearance for the twin girls.

Just like Mom, Tabitha and Loretta were dressed stylishly for their night out. While Sarah Jessica went with aqua-colored peep-toe pumps, the girls both donned pretty flats for their red carpet debut.

To document the occasion, Parker took to Instagram and shared a sweet video of the family on the way to the event, writing, “Yipee! On our way to see ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and the whole family get to go and cheer for our dear @scottwittman and @marc_shaiman.”

While it’s a rare occasion to see SJP’s kids in the spotlight, the shoe designer occasionally shares photos on social media, such as the one below of the girls’ seventh birthday.

