Sultry Sandals of the 2017 Oscars: Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone and More Celebs

The 89th Academy Awards brought out elegant ballgowns today, but for the stars who opted for simpler silhouettes, they made wise choices in footwear with sultry, slick sandals.
Among them, Jennifer Aniston stepped backstage with Nicole Kidman wearing a fuss-free patent leather black sandal teamed with a sizzling dress that had a plunging neckline.
Best Actress Oscar winner Emma Stone rocked a gold leather sandal with her Givenchy flapper-inspired dress.
Meanwhile, Alicia Vikander and Brie Larson went for more sultry, strappy styles.
