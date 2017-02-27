Sultry Sandals of the 2017 Oscars: Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone and More Celebs

jennifer aniston nicole kidman oscars 2017 View Slideshow
Jennifer Aniston, left, and Nicole Kidman at the 2017 Oscars red carpet.
REX Shutterstock.

The 89th Academy Awards brought out elegant ballgowns today, but for the stars who opted for simpler silhouettes, they made wise choices in footwear with sultry, slick sandals.

jennifer aniston sandals oscars red carpet 2017Jennifer Aniston wears a simple black sandal and chats with Nicole Kidman backstage at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.
jennifer aniston sandals oscars red carpet 2017Detail of Jennifer Aniston’s sandals at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.

Among them, Jennifer Aniston stepped backstage with Nicole Kidman wearing a fuss-free patent leather black sandal teamed with a sizzling dress that had a plunging neckline.

emma stone sandals oscars red carpet 2017Emma Stone wears Givenchy with gold leather sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.

Best Actress Oscar winner Emma Stone rocked a gold leather sandal with her Givenchy flapper-inspired dress.

alicia vikander sandals oscars red carpet 2017Alicia Vikander wears a strappy Louis Vuitton sandal on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.
alicia vikander sandals oscars red carpet 2017Detail of Alicia Vikander’s Louis Vuitton sandals at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Alicia Vikander and Brie Larson went for more sultry, strappy styles.

brie larson sandals oscars red carpet 2017Brie Larson wears strappy Aquazzura sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.
brie larson sandals oscars red carpet 2017Detail of Brie Larson’s Aquazzura sandals at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery to see more stars who stepped out in sizzling sandals.  

