Amber Rose, Jordana Brewster & More Celebs Who Sizzled in Sandals at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards brought out vibrant styles today when entertainers hit the red carpet in Los Angeles.
Some of the celebrity honorees and guests took fashion risks — embracing bold colors, sparkling details and texture.
Among the style themes of the evening was a leg-flattering silhouette — in the form of high hemlines or slits, along with a sultry sandal to help complete the look. Minimalist footwear profiles and ladylike embellishments complemented some of the classic outfits, while the more flirty ensembles merited strappy statement-makers.
Leading the bombshell parade was Amber Rose in a bold red two-piece dress that included a bralette and billowing skirt with a slit up to the waistline. She complemented the outfit with Gianvito Rossi’s “Cherry Portofino” sandals. The luxury label’s crystal-embellished satin sandals feature a 4-inch heel and cherry bands on an open toe. The shoes retail for $1,995 on Neimanmarcuscom.
“Fast & Furious” franchise star Jordana Brewster looked elegant in a sleeveless mixed-material black dress that a pleated bodice and patent paneling with a semi-sheer ruffled skirt. A pair of black Tamara Mellon sandals with ankle straps completed the look.
“Awkward” actress Molly Tarlov arrived in an airy plunging white dress that had lace detail teamed with Manolo Blahnik sandals that had multi-color pom poms — and she added another splash of color with a metallic blue mani and pedi.
Click through the gallery to view more celebrities in sizzling sandals at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.