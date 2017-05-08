Amber Rose, Jordana Brewster & More Celebs Who Sizzled in Sandals at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

View Slideshow Celebrities flattered their legs in sizzling sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock.

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards brought out vibrant styles today when entertainers hit the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Some of the celebrity honorees and guests took fashion risks — embracing bold colors, sparkling details and texture.

Amber Rose wears a two-piece dress that included a bralette and billowing skirt with Gianvito Rossi ’s “Cherry Portofino” sandals at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Among the style themes of the evening was a leg-flattering silhouette — in the form of high hemlines or slits, along with a sultry sandal to help complete the look. Minimalist footwear profiles and ladylike embellishments complemented some of the classic outfits, while the more flirty ensembles merited strappy statement-makers.

Amber Rose wears Gianvito Rossi’s “Cherry Portofino” sandals at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Leading the bombshell parade was Amber Rose in a bold red two-piece dress that included a bralette and billowing skirt with a slit up to the waistline. She complemented the outfit with Gianvito Rossi’s “Cherry Portofino” sandals. The luxury label’s crystal-embellished satin sandals feature a 4-inch heel and cherry bands on an open toe. The shoes retail for $1,995 on Neimanmarcuscom.

Jordana Brewster wears Tamara Mellon sandals at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock.

“Fast & Furious” franchise star Jordana Brewster looked elegant in a sleeveless mixed-material black dress that a pleated bodice and patent paneling with a semi-sheer ruffled skirt. A pair of black Tamara Mellon sandals with ankle straps completed the look.

“Awkward” actress Molly Tarlov wears a white dress with Manolo Blahnik pom pom sandals at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REX Shutterstock.

“Awkward” actress Molly Tarlov arrived in an airy plunging white dress that had lace detail teamed with Manolo Blahnik sandals that had multi-color pom poms — and she added another splash of color with a metallic blue mani and pedi.

