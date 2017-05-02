Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez and More Celebrities Wearing Sandals at the Met Gala

Sandals were ubiquitous on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala tonight. Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Kerry Washington and plenty of other celebs trickled onto the red carpet sporting the spring shoe style.
Accompanied by The Weeknd, Gomez dressed in Coach for the occasion. The “13 Reasons Why” producer paired the subtly embellished dress with metallic rose gold sandals.
Another actress donning sandals on the red carpet tonight was Reese Witherspoon. The”Big Little Lies” star stunned wearing platform Jimmy Choo sandals with an embellished off-the-shoulder Mugler gown featuring a thigh-high slit.
Rihanna also made waves on the red carpet tonight, wearing thigh high lace up DSquared2 sandals and an outlandish Comme des Garcon dress.
To see more celebrities in sandals, click through the gallery.
