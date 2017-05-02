Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez and More Celebrities Wearing Sandals at the Met Gala

View Slideshow Kylie Jenner walks the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Sandals were ubiquitous on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala tonight. Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Kerry Washington and plenty of other celebs trickled onto the red carpet sporting the spring shoe style.

Accompanied by The Weeknd, Gomez dressed in Coach for the occasion. The “13 Reasons Why” producer paired the subtly embellished dress with metallic rose gold sandals.

Selena Gomez hits the Met Gala red carpet in Coach. REX Shutterstock

Another actress donning sandals on the red carpet tonight was Reese Witherspoon. The”Big Little Lies” star stunned wearing platform Jimmy Choo sandals with an embellished off-the-shoulder Mugler gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Rihanna also made waves on the red carpet tonight, wearing thigh high lace up DSquared2 sandals and an outlandish Comme des Garcon dress.

Rihanna wearing a Comme des Garçons look with lace-up, thigh-high sandals. REX Shutterstock

