Salma Hayek Soars in 6-Inch Hot-Pink Gucci Heels & This Sheer Summer Dress

It’s no secret that Salma Hayek is a fan of Gucci. The actress once wore $8,000 worth of clothes in one day, which included a gorgeous pair of T-strap pumps from the Italian luxury brand. Yesterday, Hayek was back in action for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles, and she came through with a second set of jaw-dropping heels.

The star stood tall in the brand’s hot-pink studded platforms, which feature a whopping 6-inch heel. Yes, you read that right. At her normal frame of 5-foot-2, the eye-catching shoes took her to another level, but with a walk that was graceful; we barely noticed all the added height it gave her.

Salma Hayek makes an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” REX Shutterstock

At the end of the day, the sky-high platform and her sheer Preen floral dress showed off her figure in the best possible way. When it came down to the rest of her accessories, Hayek let the focus be on her pink pumps as she held on to a black bag and wore matching sunglasses.

This isn’t the first time Hayek has taken on monstrous heels from the designer. She rocked a similar pair last year at a movie premiere, so we have a feeling she’s just getting started with these. Will she take on something even taller?

Designed with a sparkling feline head ornament, the shoes feature a T-strap with gold-pointed stud detail and a 4-inch heel with a 2.5-inch stacked platform, totaling a 6-inch heel height.

If you feel up for the challenge and want to take on Hayek’s look, feel free to grab the snakeskin version available online for $1,490.

The Oscar-nominated star is married to Gucci honcho Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of the brand’s parent company, Kering.

