Salma Hayek Wore $8,000 Worth of Clothes in One Day — Including These Crazy Gucci Shoes

Salma Hayek in New York on June 8. REX Shutterstock

If you see Salma Hayek’s shoes from straight on, they look like the quintessential Gucci pump of the moment: metallic leather, T-strap and a bling-y jewel on top.

But if you see them from the side, you’ll see they’re not just a pump. They’re actually a pump placed on top of a platform, creating a unique cutout style. The pumps are done in black satin with silver accents and a crystal buckle, while the platform pops in a shiny red. Priced at $1,690, adding this funky style to your shoe lineup won’t come cheap, and neither will the rest of Hayek’s wardrobe.

She seems to love the pumps so much she wore them three times in a matter of two days, twice with bright printed dresses. Her Gucci dress retails for $3,980, her black and white Altuzarra dress rings in at $1,895, and her Saint Laurent heart-shaped sunglasses are $420.

Salma Hayek wearing a Gucci dress and heels in New York. REX Shutterstock

Salma Hayek paired her Altuzarra dress with Gucci heels. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Hayek’s Gucci heels. REX Shutterstock

Salma Hayek wearing Gucci shoes on June 7. REX Shutterstock

Gucci heel, $1,690; farfetch.com

