Kate Moss, Catherine Deneuve, Travis Scott & More Stars in the Front Row at Saint Laurent

Paris Fashion Week began on a high note this evening with the Saint Laurent show.

Celebrities were out in full force to support Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, who showed his second collection for the French fashion house this season.

Rapper Travis Scott is making the fashion week rounds. For the Saint Laurent show, he wore a pair of satin Nike sneakers.

Rapper A$AP Rocky sitting front row. REX Shutterstock

There were also of plenty former supermodels there, too. Kate Moss sat next to French actress Catherine Deneuve, and Amber Valletta and Eva Herzigova were also on hand.

Actress Catherine Deneuve and supermodel Kate Moss. REX Shutterstock

Model Eva Herzigova poses at the Saint Laurent show. REX Shutterstock

Supermodel Amber Valletta. REX Shutterstock

Actress Charlotte Gainsbourg sat next to Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault.

Actress Charlotte Gainsbourg sitting front row with Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault. REX Shutterstock

Actress Zoe Kravitz, who was decked out in cool jewelry, was seated alongside French actress Lou Doillon.

Actress Zoe Kravitz. REX Shutterstock

French actress and singer Lou Doillon. REX Shutterstock

There are sure to be more celebrity sightings as the week continues with shows including Dior, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

