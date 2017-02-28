Kate Moss, Catherine Deneuve, A$AP Rocky & More Stars in the Front Row at Saint Laurent

Actress Catherine Deneuve and supermodel Kate Moss sitting front row at the Saint Laurent show in Paris on Feb. 28.
REX Shutterstock

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on a high note with the Saint Laurent show on Tuesday evening.

Celebrities were out in full force to support Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, who showed his second collection for the French fashion house this season.

Rapper A$AP Rocky continues to make the fashion week rounds — he was also spotted at Gucci in Milan and Calvin Klein in New York. For the Saint Laurent show, he wore a pair of satin Nike sneakers.

Saint Laurent Front Row Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017Rapper A$AP Rocky sitting front row. REX Shutterstock

There were also of plenty former supermodels there, too. Kate Moss sat next to French actress Catherine Deneuve, and Amber Valletta and Eva Herzigova were also on hand.

Saint Laurent Front Row Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017Actress Catherine Deneuve and supermodel Kate Moss. REX Shutterstock
Saint Laurent Front Row Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017Model Eva Herzigova poses at the Saint Laurent show. REX Shutterstock
Saint Laurent Front Row Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017Supermodel Amber Valletta. REX Shutterstock

Actress Charlotte Gainsbourg sat next to Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault.

Saint Laurent Front Row Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017Actress Charlotte Gainsbourg sitting front row with Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault. REX Shutterstock

Actress Zoe Kravitz, who was decked out in cool jewelry, was seated alongside French actress Lou Doillon.

Saint Laurent Front Row Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017Actress Zoe Kravitz. REX Shutterstock
Saint Laurent Front Row Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017French actress Lou Doillon. REX Shutterstock

There are sure to be more celebrity sightings as the week continues with shows including Dior, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

