Kate Moss, Catherine Deneuve, A$AP Rocky & More Stars in the Front Row at Saint Laurent

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on a high note with the Saint Laurent show on Tuesday evening.
Celebrities were out in full force to support Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, who showed his second collection for the French fashion house this season.
Rapper A$AP Rocky continues to make the fashion week rounds — he was also spotted at Gucci in Milan and Calvin Klein in New York. For the Saint Laurent show, he wore a pair of satin Nike sneakers.
There were also of plenty former supermodels there, too. Kate Moss sat next to French actress Catherine Deneuve, and Amber Valletta and Eva Herzigova were also on hand.
Actress Charlotte Gainsbourg sat next to Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault.
Actress Zoe Kravitz, who was decked out in cool jewelry, was seated alongside French actress Lou Doillon.
There are sure to be more celebrity sightings as the week continues with shows including Dior, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.
