Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor Cook Sizzled in These Suede Lace-Up Sandals

Sailor Brinkley Cook (left) and Christie Brinkley at the Harper’s Bazaar and Tiffany & Co.’s 150 Years of Women, Fashion and New York party. REX Shutterstock.

Like mother, like daughter. Christie Brinkley’s 18-year-old mini-me Sailor Cook cut a chic figure on Wednesday in New York City.

The models joined the revelry at Harper’s Bazaar and Tiffany & Co.’s 150 Years of Women, Fashion and New York anniversary party — a star-studded affair that included Demi Moore, Kendall Jenner, among other famous faces.

Sailor Brinkley Cook (left) wears red sandals by Paula Cademartori , and poses with her mother, Christie Brinkley, at the Harper’s Bazaar and Tiffany & Co.’s 150 Years of Women, Fashion and New York party. REX Shutterstock.

For the occasion, Sailor stepped out in blonde bombshell style — in head-to-toe red. She teamed a plunging jumpsuit with sleek suede lace-up sandals by Paula Cademartori.

Christie had on a Saint Laurent dress and black pumps.

Sailor Brinkley Cook wears red Paula Cademartori sandals at the Harper’s Bazaar and Tiffany & Co.’s 150 Years of Women, Fashion and New York party. REX Shutterstock.

“Red Carpet with Statuesque Sailor (Jack you always disappear at red carpets!?!),” the 63-year-old captioned an Instagram photo, joking that her son Jack was acting camera shy.

Sailor shares her mother’s stunning looks, as well as her sense of humor. Taking to Instagram, Sailor fired back at some social media trolls who made comments about the size of her head after she shared photos from the soiree.

“Thank you for a fun night @harpersbazaarus 💃🏼💃🏼 ” she began, “(ps: to the people commenting saying my head is really big, i know its big, my street name is melon head, its all good, ive learned to love it) xoxo.”