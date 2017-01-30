Taraji P. Henson, Emma Stone, Gina Rodriguez & More Celebs Wore Jimmy Choo at the 2017 SAG Awards

View Slideshow Taraji P. Henson at the 2017 SAG Awards on Jan. 29. REX Shutterstock

Jimmy Choo was the brand of choice for many celebrities at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

The label’s heels were popular among red-carpet regulars Amy Adams, Emma Stone, Gina Rodriguez and others. While the shoes were sometimes concealed by gowns, we did get a good look at a few pairs.

Adams, Rodriguez, Brie Larson and Julie Bowen all wore the Pearl style, a satin platform heel with an ankle strap.

Amy Adams in a Brandon Maxwell gown and Jimmy Choo Pearl sandals. REX Shutterstock

Julie Bowen donned a J. Mendel dress and Jimmy Choo Pearl sandals. REX Shutterstock

Brie Larson in a Jason Wu gown and Jimmy Choo Pearl sandals. REX Shutterstock

The Minny was also a top choice, likely thanks to its simple strappy look that doesn’t take away from a bold gown. Stone wore a pair with her Alexander McQueen dress, and Taraji P. Henson wore them with her Reem Acra gown.

Emma Stone paired Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandals with her Alexander McQueen gown. REX Shutterstock

Henson wore Jimmy Choo Minny sandals with her Reem Acra gown. REX Shutterstock

Michelle Dockery and Vanessa Kirby opted for the Kaylee sandals.

Michelle Dockery in a Elie Saab striped gown and Jimmy Choo Kaylee sandals. REX Shutterstock

Stars including Kerry Washington, Lily Collins and Miranda Kerr wore Jimmy Choo shoes in the events leading up to the SAG awards. The label had more than 30 celebrity placements during the awards and surrounding events.

