Former QVC Queen Lisa Robertson Returns to TV on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ — And She’s Been Building Her Lifestyle Brand

Former QVC host Lisa Robertson, right, wears a Jitrois dress, Louis Vuitton sandals and jewelry from her own line with RuPaul on VH1's "RuPaul's Drag Race." Courtesy of VH1.

Former QVC fixture Lisa Robertson made a big return to TV today on VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

To no one’s surprise, the TV personality made the return in sleek style — teaming a glossy black Jitrois coat dress with strappy cream-colored Louis Vuitton sandals that had a splash of color with her hot pink pedi. She accessorized the look with jewelry from her Lisa Robertson line.

Since leaving QVC in 2014, Robertson launched her own lifestyle brand that she promotes via Facebook and other social media platforms. The brand currently features jewelry, home decor, Christmas decor, apparel and accessories sold on Lisarobertson.com.

Detail of Lisa Robertson’s Louis Vuitton sandals. Courtesy of VH1.

The 51-year-old took part as a guest judge on the season 9’s TV pilot challenge. Robertson, an actress and hostess, knows plenty about working in front of the camera — with 20 years spent on QVC presenting live shopping programs in fashion, beauty and jewelry categories, among others.

She left the cable channel in December 2014, and the last television appearance listed on her IMDB.com page was an interview on “Good Morning America” a few months after her departure in March. Speaking to Robin Roberts, she revealed that part of her decision to leave after two decades was because of multiple stalkers.

Former QVC host Lisa Robertson (right) appears as a guest judge on VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” L-R: Noah Galvin, Michelle Visage, RuPaul, Carson Kressley and Lisa Robertson. Courtesy of VH1.

“It started very early in my career at QVC,” she explained. “I was really just kind of freaked out by the whole thing and didn’t know how to handle it. I would just lock myself in my house and then would go to work.”

Robertson added that she also felt ready for a new career path. “I truly felt that it was time to go,” she shared.